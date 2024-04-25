Billie Eilish reveals how she copes with ‘really scary’ experiences

Billie Eilish got candid about the fears she had about her safety following her growing fame.

In a cover story published by Rolling Stone, the Grammy-winning singer, 22, detailed how her public persona clashes with her personal life.

The What Was I Made For singer revealed that even having a protective dog and having security guards are not enough to protect her from overzealous fans.

“It’s not in the job description, for sure,” Eilish told the outlet. “I had really scary things happen in my personal life and my safety was compromised a couple of times, and that’s a big part of my life.”

She continued, “That is something I just have to live with. But I don’t know, it really made me resentful of my life, when you can’t even be in your own house.”

Talking about her grey pit bull named Shark, she said, “Just because he’s anxious doesn’t mean he couldn’t rip your face off if you come into my house.”

When asked what she does to decompress, Eilish quipped with a NSFW reply.

Eilish shared that love making helps her cope. She told the outlet, “You asked me what I do to decompress? That s--- can really, really save you sometimes, just saying. Can’t recommend it more, to be real.”