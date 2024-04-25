Machine Gun Kelly turns 34 with Megan Fox amidst split

Machine Gun Kelly's still keeping things fun despite breakup with Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his 34th birthday with a star-studded bash at his home on Monday, and among the attendees was his ex-fiancée, Megan Fox.

Despite the recent announcement of their engagement's end, the actress joined the rapper-turned-rocker, born Colson Baker, for his birthday festivities.

In one of the photos shared on his Instagram, the couple looked happy, with Kelly sitting amid a sea of candles and Fox crouching beside him, both smiling for the camera.

Kelly captioned the photo carousel with "Genre: birthday," indicating the festive atmosphere of the event.

The party was attended by a host of celebrities, including Post Malone, Tiffany Haddish, Evan Ross, rapper Mod Sun, and Amber Rose.

This reunion comes a month after Megan Fox confirmed the end of her engagement to Kelly. Since then, Fox has made headlines for her comments about relationships, advising women not to "waste" their energy on men.

Despite the break-up, the pair appeared to be on good terms during the celebration.

According to a source from Us Weekly, Fox is "reevaluating everything in her life" after her engagement ended earlier this year.

The insider described their relationship as becoming "toxic" with frequent arguments.

The source added that Fox told MGK she "wants space," emphasizing that she "wants her freedom right now."

Another insider described the couple's dynamic as a "roller-coaster," suggesting that their status can change quickly.

Despite their recent breakup, Fox joined MGK to celebrate his 34th birthday, rocking light blue hair and an edgy outfit consisting of a black corset, oversized black pants, a black jacket, and sneakers.

She accessorized with layered necklaces, bringing her usual style to the celebration.