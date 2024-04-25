Beyoncé surprises viral Filipino with flowers after he calls her 'friend'

Beyoncé recently delighted one of her youngest fans, a two-year-old boy named Tyler from the Philippines, by sending him a bouquet of blue and white roses after he went viral on TikTok for calling her his 'friend.'



The touching gesture followed an adorable video of Tyler asking his mother if he could visit the superstar, which quickly gained traction on social media.

The 42-year-old music icon enclosed a heartwarming note with the flowers, saying, "To my friend Tyler, I see your halo, Tyler."

Tyler's mother, Bea Fabregas, shared the joyous moment on Instagram, posting a photo of her son posing next to the bouquet and holding a playful dinosaur toy.

Bea Fabregas, the mother of two-year-old Tyler, recently shared an update on Instagram with the exciting news that her son and Beyoncé are now "officially friends."

Fabregas expressed her gratitude in the post, thanking both Beyoncé and her publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, for their thoughtful gesture.

"For the record, @beyonce and Tyler are now actually, officially friends!" she wrote.



