Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes join '28 Years Later'

Sony Pictures to release '28 Years Later' worldwide.

The upcoming 28 Years Later trilogy from director Danny Boyle and Sony Pictures is making waves with its high-profile cast.



Sources have confirmed to Deadline that Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes have signed on for the first film, which serves as a sequel to the 2002 horror classic.

Danny Boyle, who directed the original, will helm this new installment, working from a script by Alex Garland.

Sony is set to release the film globally in theaters. While the exact plot details remain under wraps, the original story of a bicycle courier is played by Cillian Murphy, who awakens from a coma to find the world overtaken by zombies after a viral outbreak.

The 2002 film was a box office hit, grossing over $82 million worldwide and leading to a 2007 sequel on which Boyle and Garland served as executive producers.

Deadline recently reported that the season has secured director Nia DaCosta to helm the second film, with plans to shoot the first two movies back-to-back.

The production team includes original producer Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, and Bernie Bellew, with Cillian Murphy also returning as an executive producer.