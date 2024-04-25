Paris Hilton is producing 'toxic' docuseries to address pop-culture misogyny

Paris Hilton has taken on a new role as producer for a hard-hitting docuseries that examines the "sexist, exploitative culture that let down" nine well-known women between 2000 and 2010, including herself.

The 43-year-old reality TV star acquired the rights to Sarah Ditum's book, Toxic: Women, Fame, and the Tabloid 2000s, which was published on January 23.



"When I discovered Toxic, I was immediately taken by the depth of Sarah's dedication, research, and writing," Hilton told Variety on Wednesday.

"Sarah's work inspired me to envision Toxic as a documentary series where we can provide a platform for similar stories of those who had to navigate intense public scrutiny, so they can reclaim their narrative from a time when they had little control."

Ditum's 352-page book explores the darker side of tabloid culture, including the prevalence of "revenge porn" during this "wild west" era.

Hilton's personal experience with this aspect of the tabloid industry is well-known, as her ex-boyfriend, Rick Salomon, notoriously released their 2001 sex tape through Vivid Entertainment under the title 1 Night in Paris.

Hilton's former assistant, Kim Kardashian, is also featured in the docuseries Toxic, and her 2007 sex tape, Superstar, was allegedly handled differently.