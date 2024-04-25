Matty Healy shares thoughts on Taylor Swift's new album

Matty Healy, frontman of The 1975, has broken his silence regarding his ex Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The record, which dropped last week to critical acclaim, appears to contain several tracks that focus on the pair's brief romance and subsequent breakup.



Healy, was asked by a reporter from Entertainment Tonight about the album's content and whether it bothered him that Swift had drawn inspiration from their relationship for her music.

The singer played it cool, responding, "I haven't really listened to that much of it, but I'm sure it's good."

His laid-back comment comes amidst speculation that songs like Fortnight (feat. Post Malone) and especially The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived contain references to their short-lived romance and Swift's emotional journey after their split.

The two dated briefly following Swift's breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, earlier in the year.

Despite their short time together, Swift's fans believe several tracks on her new album tell the story of her and Matty's relationship.

However, Healy's casual response suggests he's taking the attention in stride, choosing not to dwell on the album's potentially personal lyrics.

The song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived on Taylor Swift's latest album The Tortured Poets Department has sparked intense speculation among fans, with many believing it's a thinly veiled jab at her brief romance with Matty Healy, the frontman of The 1975.

Swift's 11th album dropped last Friday, sending shockwaves through her global fanbase as listeners dissected the lyrics for clues about her past relationships.