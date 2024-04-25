Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson thanks soldiers for service during hospital visit

Dwayne Johnson's tearful visit to military hospital inspires soldiers.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson experienced a "life-changing day" during his visit to veterans at Walter Reed Military Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old wrestler-turned-actor, known for his recent gesture of flying a superfan to WrestleMania, shared an emotional video on his Instagram where he expressed his gratitude to the soldiers for their service at the nation's largest military medical center.

The video captures Johnson engaging with wounded service members and sick children, exchanging hugs and taking selfies with several of them.

Johnson wrote in the caption, "A life-changing day of spending time with our soldiers at WALTER REED MILITARY HOSPITAL.

Looking our soldiers and kids - men and women - in the eyes and spending time with them as they battle through their injuries and challenges has a way of reminding us all what life is all about."

He continued his heartfelt message, saying, "And how fortunate we are to live in freedom. Because of them. Thank you for your service."



He added, "I will always support and fight for you and always have your backs—just as you have ours. An unforgettable day. Love you back. STAY STRONG."

The Rock has become a familiar face at the hospital, with his most recent visit prior to this one occurring in November of the previous year.



Around that time, he also met with Senate representatives to discuss military recruitment, adding to the buzz around a potential White House bid.

During an appearance on Trevor Noah's What Now podcast in 2023, Johnson mentioned that he had been inundated with requests to run for office.

"At the end of the year . . . in 2022, I got a visit from the parties, asking me if I was going to run and if I could run," Johnson shared. "It was a big deal. And it came out of the blue. And it was one after the other."