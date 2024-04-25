Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige split after three year romance

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige end relationship after three years.

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige have ended their relationship after three years together.

The 49-year-old television host and the 27-year-old model parted ways amicably, according to People.

A source revealed, "After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways."

Despite the breakup, the former couple plans to remain close as friends and support each other's pursuits. A representative for Seacrest confirmed the split.



The ex couple first went public with their relationship in May 2021, after they were seen at a Memorial Day party in the Hamptons.

Their relationship was often in the public eye, with Aubrey posting a heartfelt tribute to Seacrest on Instagram when he left his role on Live! With Kelly and Ryan in April 2023.

Alongside three photos—two of the couple golfing and another of them in a helicopter—Aubrey wrote, "Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man.

You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others."

She continued her message with words of encouragement, expressing her excitement for the future.

"I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life. May it be filled with total presence, joy, and relaxation in every single moment. The best is yet to come. Cheers. Love ya babe."

However, by December, rumors of a breakup began to circulate after Aubrey posted photos celebrating with her family without Seacrest, and did not share a birthday message for him when he turned 49 on Christmas Eve.