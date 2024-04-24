Zendaya asks fans to not judge her ‘Challengers’ character ahead of release

Over the past month, Zendaya has been actively promoting her upcoming tennis-based film, The Challengers, through elaborate premieres and behind-the-scenes glimpses.

However, as the film officially hits theaters on Friday, April 26, the 27-year-old actress confessed to feeling nervous.

Taking to her Instagram, Zendaya shared candid moments and behind-the-scenes footage from the production while urging her fans to approach the movie with an open mind.

“This is my first time leading a film in this way so ya girls been nervous but everyones excitement and encouragement has meant the world to me,” she wrote.

The Euphoria star continued, “I’m so honored that I get to do this beside these incredibly talented, brilliant and hilarious) people and on behalf of all of us, we hope you enjoy the film and again… try not to judge the characters too much lol but also #teamtashi”

Zendaya previously shared her experience of watching the film's steamy scenes with her parents in the theater.

“They’ve all seen Euphoria, you know, so it’s not our first rodeo or anything. It was funny because, you know, obviously I’ve seen the movie many times so I know what’s coming, and they were all sitting behind me, and I got to, like, watch them watch and slowly just be like, ‘Oh God!’” she said.