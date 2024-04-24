Prince Harry plans a big surprise for Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids

Prince Harry has big surprise for Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids

Prince Harry, who's set to travel to the UK next week to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games with a service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, has a big surprise for Prince William and Kate Middleton's children.

"The Duke of Sussex could reportedly give gifts to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on behalf of his and Meghan's kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet if he meets the Waleses," a source has claimed.

"Harry's meaningful gesture could make cancer-stricken Kate Happy," according to the source.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father, who's desperate to be with his royal relatives at their difficult time, "will also wish Louis a very happy birthday."



However, Harry will not be accompanied by Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK.



King Charles III, who has stepped back from public-facing duties following his cancer treatment, has reportedly given Harry another chance to make amends with William and Kate by allowing him to visit the Palace.

