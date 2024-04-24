Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'exciting' plans for Eras Tour in Europe

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly taking their families on holiday during the singer's Eras Tour in Europe.
For the unversed, the Lover singer is gearing up for her 52-date leg in Europe, starting in May.
The globally known musician will be performing in different cities including, London, Paris, Stockholm, Milan, Vienna, Madrid, Lisbon and Dublin for three months.
However, The U.S. Sun reported that Swift and Kelce have been planning to turn this tour into a family holiday.
The singer's parents, Andrea and Scott, will spend quality time with Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed, in Europe.
An insider claimed, "They have been talking about it for a while now and they all are so excited for this Euro trip."
The source added, "After an intense season for Travis and time away from Taylor, he wants to enjoy life the most he can before going back to practice for the beginning of next season."
The report further stated, "It's a great time and opportunity to get to know each other's families more. They are all very excited about this, and to be there all together, as one family is perfect. Everyone is looking forward to that trip."
