Angelina Jolie prevents Brad Pitt from moving on with Ines De Ramon?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are technically still married even eight years after their split



Brad Pitt’s ongoing divorce battle with Angelina Jolie is preventing him from moving on with his new girlfriend, Ines De Ramon, according a new report.

An insider disclosed to Daily Mail, “Brad really wants this to be finalised more than anything. If it were up to him entirely, this would have been wrapped up a long time ago.”

The former power couple, who got together in 2006 and share six children, both biological and adopted, have been embroiled in a legal battle since their split in 2016.

Allegations of abuse made by Jolie have further complicated the divorce proceedings, delaying the resolution of their shared assets.

Pitt has since moved on with Ines De Ramon, who has a “great relationship with most of [Brad’s] kids.” However, their respective ongoing divorces are proving to be an obstacle in the new couple.

The source elaborated, “Brad wants to move forward with Ines, and he can’t when he is technically still married to the mother of his children.”

Acknowledging the messy nature of the split, the source highlighted that Jolie is dragging out the divorce proceedings.

Of the abuse allegations against Brad, the source noted, “Brad has fought hard to beat his demons that arose during his marriage to Angie. He does not drink, and he has become the man who deserves the type of love he is getting from Ines.”