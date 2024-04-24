Prince William, Kate Middleton remind fans of Prince Louis' playful antics

Prince William and Kate Middleton once mad a big admission about their youngest child Prince Louis, who turned six on Tuesday (April 23).



The Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest son Louis is fan favourite due to his playful antics and funny behaviour. And the little royal's proud parents are very aware of his cheeky personality.

Kate and William's latest post - sharing Prince Louis latest photo to mark his sixth birthday, reminded fans of his hilarious unpredictable behaviour, playful antics and animated expressions during royal events.

Prince Louis really came into his own at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, attracting massive attention for his fun-loving gestures. From sticking his tongue out and sssh-ing his mum, to pretending to be a lion, jumping seats to sit on his grandad Charles' lap and singing and dancing in his seat, Louis was on top form.

Soon after the Jubilee celebrations came to an end, William and Kate thanked royal fans via their personal Instagram account, writing: "Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership.

"From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."

They also acknowledged Louis's scene-stealing appearances, and in a comical admission wrote: "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… [eyes emoji]. W & C."