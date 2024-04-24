Queen Camilla gears up for grand celebration

The Queen will host the event at Clarence House

Queen Camilla is set to welcome an all-female sports team to Clarence House to commemorate their historic victory.



The Queen will host the 'Maiden' yachting crew at Clarence House to honour their remarkable achievement in the Ocean Globe Race, where they made history as the first all-female crew to triumph in an around-the-world yacht race.

The 2023-24 Ocean Globe Race (OGR) took inspiration from the 1973 Whitbread Round the World Race, marking the 50th anniversary of the original event.

The 2023-24 OGR saw 14 boats set sail from Cowes for 27,000 nautical miles, starting and ending in the UK with stops in South Africa, New Zealand, and Uruguay.

Three decades ago, skipper Tracy Edwards MBE and her all-female crew finished second, winning two of the six legs in the 1989/90 Whitbread Round the World Race aboard the 58ft Maiden yacht.

The crew were the first all-female team to take part in an around-the-world yacht race.

Before the team set sail in September 2023, the Queen, 76, sent a message of encouragement and good luck to the crew.

She said: "You are all much in my thoughts today, as you cross the start line of the Ocean Globe Race for Maiden’s final race.

"I do hope that each one of you is proud to be part of such a special crew, bringing messages of hope to girls across the world.

"I wish you fair winds and following seas! - Camilla R."



