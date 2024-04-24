Meghan Markle delayed podcast launch due to royal family?

Meghan Markle's podcast relaunch has been delayed for a year

Meghan Markle recently dealt a major blow as relaunch of her podcast Archetypes has been pushed back to next year.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex was forced to make the decision after her collaborator, Lemonada, allegedly raised concerns about “scheduling conflicts” with her upcoming Netflix cooking show.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams dubbed the excuse “suspicious” in a conversation with The Sun, noting: “It's very strange to put something on ice for a year.”

“If it's current, if it's big, if you're excited about it, and then you want to launch it.

“This is very curious, because usually, when someone's doing well or in the news, you can't get enough of them,” he explained.

The royal expert claimed the sudden halt could have stemmed from Meghan’s history of attacking husband Prince Harry’s family.

He told the outlet: “This is an opportunity to note that she's doing something that does not involve knocking the royal family.

“That's my concern, because for four years or so it seemed they did practically nothing else. That was painful. That's their problem.

“It's the only thing they can do successfully is to be rebel royals. Now is most certainly not the time for that,” Fitzwilliams added.