Amber Heard rings into 38th birthday with glimpse into 'quiet life' in Spain

Amber Heard rings into 38th birthday

Amber Heard gave a rare glimpse into her birthday following the scandalous aftermath of Depp vs. Heard trial two years ago.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Aquaman actress posted a photo of herself in a gold sequin dress, with a glass of champagne over her mouth.

“Champagne kind of birthday [heart emoji],” she captioned the post.

In the photo, Amber was surrounded by multiple bottles of champagne as she sat on a chair looking as radiant as ever.

The actress paired the gold dress with a matching-coloured smart watch, a couple of rings on her fingers, and pairs of earrings.

The social media post is particularly intriguing due to her disappearance from the public eye after acrimoniously losing defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

According to reports, Heard moved to Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed via a sperm donor in 2021.

In the midst of her exile, her last project, a film titled, In The Fire, was released last year.

Meanwhile, second installment of Aquaman, The Last Kingdom, was met with a lukewarm reception following its release in December 2023.