'Better’ Kate Middleton shares health update with support of Prince Louis

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis last month with an emotional video release

Princess Kate and Prince William extended their love to Prince Louis, their youngest child, on his sixth birthday.

The future Queen celebrated her son’s special day by sharing an adorable picture of the cheerful six-year-old Prince on the Kensington Royal social media platforms.

With this move, a royal commentator has claimed that taking and releasing a new photograph of Prince Louis on his birthday is a sign she is “getting better”.

Speaking on GB News, Mail on Sunday Editor-at-Large Charlotte Griffiths said the development was cause for optimism amid a difficult period for the royals.

“I think the fact she’s taken this photo is a sign she’s getting better”, she said.

“It takes a lot of time and energy.”

The Waleses often send an image out of their children ahead of their birthdays under embargo but broke tradition on this occasion.



The royal family also reposted the fan-favourite royal Prince Louis' new picture minutes after the Prince and Princess of Wales released it on massive demands of their fans and followers.

The Palace captioned the photo: "Happy 6th Birthday prince Louis!" The King's office also added a cake emoji to celebrate the young prince's special day as he turned six today (April 23, 2024).

Before Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March, she was the subject of questions about a doctored image of her surrounded by her children.

Days later, Kate announced her cancer diagnosis after months of questions about her whereabouts.

The royal has taken a backseat as a result as she continues to recover.