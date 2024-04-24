Abbey Clancy responds to Peter Crouch 'snub'

Abbey Clancy pokes fun at Peter Crouch during her podcast

Abbey Clancy recently joked about Peter Crouch, feeling snubbed by her new solo podcast venture.



Discussing her new project Exhibit A on The One Show’s episode on Tuesday, April 23, the 38-year-old model and presenter exclusively revealed that her podcast thrived after she appeared in an interview alongside Crouch.

Clancy, who also hosts The Therapy Crouch with her husband, joked: "I thought why don’t we do another podcast where we can enrich people’s lives... And Pete’s like ‘So I don’t enrich you when you’re talking to me?'"

However, when she was asked about the guests, who will be joining her on the pod, she quickly quipped: "So we've got so many different guests who are all at the top of their game, from sports stars to doctors, to Hollywood stars.."

The host also jokingly laughed at Peter for being "so moody" and stubborn, 'always' apologising after an argument.

Abbey further said: "I can honestly say in 20 years, I can count on my fingers - on one hand - the amount of times you’ve said sorry."

On the professional front, Abbey launched new venture Exhibit A on Monday, April 22 across various podcast streaming platforms.