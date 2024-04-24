Kanye West makes light of ongoing police investigation for battery

Sources refuted Ye's claims of sexual and physical assault, calling them 'totally off base and inaccurate'



Kanye West is standing by his actions after he punched a man for allegedly “physically and sexually” assaulting his wife, Bianca Censori.

Last week, TMZ reported that the legendary rapper, 46, was named as a suspect for battery in an LAPD report after punching a man in retaliation during the couple’s visit to the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California.

As news of the altercation spread, Ye finally broke his silence on the matter on Tuesday’s episode of The Download podcast, firmly standing by his actions.

“He had to go to bed early. [I] tucked in this n**** in,” he said via Page Six as he burst into laughter.

The Runaway hitmaker then detailed the incident, which occurred after he left Bianca in the lobby to go to the restroom.

“I didn’t see it directly, and [Bianca] started just explaining to me what happened, so then I walked over and found him,” Ye recalled.

When the man played it off and insisted to security that “it’s OK,” Ye responded, “No, it’s not OK,” and clocked him in the face.

Previously, Ye’s reps responded to the initial police report, noting that the phrasing of Bianca’s assault as her only being “pushed or grabbed” was “a grossly inadequate description of what happened.”

They emphasised to TMZ, “The assailant didn’t merely collide into her,” and further detailed the “physical” and “sexual assault” that had occurred.

The man in question was identified as either one of twin brothers Mark and Jonnie Houston, who own multiple bars and restaurants across LA.

An insider later noted that Ye actually punched the wrong twin.