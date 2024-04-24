Francia Raisa reacts to backlash over kidney donation

Francia Raisa opens up about kidney donation to Selena Gomez

Francia Raisa recently recalled the time when she gave her longtime friend Selena Gomez a kidney.

Speaking on The Art of Kindness podcast, Raisa offered an insight into her decision to donate her kidney to the Love On star in 2017 following her battle with lupus.

When asked to reflect on her decision by host Robert Peterpaul, Raisa quipped:

"Besides donating a kidney, what? It was definitely a personal choice. It was definitely just an act of kindness no matter what the rumors are."

Speaking of the negativity revolving around the actress’ decision to donate her organ, Raisa said: "Listen, we experience it with every hero in the world. I'm sure there was bad stuff written about Martin Luther King after he passed. People are always just gonna look for something negative," she said on the podcast.

"I put myself in a position where people are interested in my personal life -- I wish that wasn't so crazy. Sometimes people need a distraction from their own life. If I'm that distraction, I guess I just have to be grateful that people care about my feelings. Yeah, it was something I just did because I really felt called to do it and I've been blessed since."

Previously, it was Gomez who broke the big news about her friend, Raisa, volunteering to donate her kidney.

The Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram in an emotional post, where the two could be spotted lying in hospital beds following the surgery.

Gomez captioned the post: "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

In an emotional interview on the Today Show, Gomez reflected on how her friend's timely donation saved her life.