Prince Harry set to disappoint King Charles with latest decision

Prince Harryy set to disappoint King Charles with latest decision

Prince Harry might pull the plug on his prospective visit to the UK over fears of security next month.

The Duke of Sussex is listed as a guest alongside Meghan Markle at upcoming St. Paul’s Cathedral Service in honour of 10th anniversary of The Invictus Games in London.

It has also been claimed the prince will visit the estranged royal family to inquire after King Charles and Kate Middleton in the wake of their respective health crisis.

However, all plans and expectations currently hang in balance as Harry is understood to be closely working with security department to reassure he is safe and sound in his home country.

It comes after he lost legal battle to retain public-funded security regardless of his status as a working royal in February.

“Before deciding whether to attend the Invictus Games anniversary event, his security team must be sure that St. Paul’s is adequately protected by the Metropolitan Police and his own security needs are met while he’s in London,” an insider told the Daily Express.

“Harry wants to spend more time in the UK with his family,” they explained. “But there’s no way he can do that while a question mark hangs over his security detail.”

“Harry is extremely disappointed by the decisions made regarding his security."

“His request for security was not just for his personal safety but also for his family, the public and the officers assigned to him.”

“Discussions with the relevant departments are ongoing. Harry won’t attend if his team feels like his security might be compromised in any way," the insider added.