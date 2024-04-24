Princess Kate, Prince William prioritize kids' happiness over health crisis

Kate Middleton and Prince William are determined to keep things as normal as possible for their children as the former continues her battle with an undisclosed form of cancer.

In fact, the couple’s youngest son Prince Louis turned six on Tuesday, April 23, and the family is said to have enjoyed a low-key celebration.

Speaking to OK! magazine, a royal source revealed, “William and Kate are trying to keep things as normal as possible for their children's sake.”

"They don't want Kate's diagnosis to overshadow the children's lives and their happiness and are very much their priority.

“They [William and Kate] [celebrated] Louis' birthday with his friends as usual and make a special effort to celebrate their anniversary together the weekend afterwards in Norfolk."

The Princess of Wales unveiled she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy in a video message to her followers in March.

At the time, she urged for cooperation so she and William could “process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Kate added: "It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."