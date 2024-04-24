Lauren Sánchez opens up about her struggle with dyslexia

Lauren Sanchez shares heartfelt messages on her dyslexia struggle

Lauren Sánchez recently took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt message, following her journey with dyslexia including her inclination towards reading and writing.

Reflecting on the challenges she faced growing up, Sánchez posted a throwback photo of her younger self.

In the relevant post, she talked about her struggles with dyslexia, admitting that the learning disorder almost made it impossible for the actress to progress during her early years.

The American media personality credited a community college professor, who recognised Sánchez’s struggles and motivated her to move forward with the screening process.

After learning of her differences, Sánchez embarked on a journey of empowerment, discovering strategies to grow academically.

Capturing the essence of reading and writing, the Instagram post offered an insight into her love for the latter.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to enter the following stream, adding: "When I see this photo I just want to give this younger version of me a hug and say it’s going to be ok. Growing up I didn’t know I had dyslexia. It made reading so difficult which made me feel really behind the other kids."

"To be blunt, I was scared,” Lauren wrote. “Later, my community college professor changed the trajectory of my life by getting me tested for dyslexia. Nothing was the same after that — I learned how to learn — and I’m forever grateful. Today is #WorldBookDay and I’m so happy I get to celebrate my love of reading AND writing. Don’t get me wrong, my spelling is so bad even spell check doesn’t know what I’m trying to write sometimes."

"BUT, if the little girl in this picture knew she’d be writing a children’s book, she would never have believed it. I hope The Fly Who Flew To Space will inspire kids to chase their dreams, no matter how impossible they may seem."

For the unversed, Sánchez’s book The Fly Who Flew To Space, exhibits her dedication, inspiring the next generation.