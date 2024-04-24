Olivia Rodrigo fans turn tables on Taylor Swift for plagiarism

Fans noticed similarities between Rodrigo’s 2023 song ‘Get Him back’ and Swift’s new track, ‘imgonnagetyouback’

Olivia Rodrigo’s fans just turned the tables on Taylor Swift three years after Rodrigo was slammed for copying Swift’s Cruel Summer on her own song deja vu.

After Swift recently released her 13th studio album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, fans noticed that the track imgonnagetyouback has lyrical similarities to Rodrigo’s song Get Him Back from her 2023 album, GUTS.

Particularly, the phrase “get him back” struck out to fans for the similar ways in which both artists used it for its double meaning, i.e., reconciliation and revenge.

Rodrigo’s fans were left fuming, especially after Rodrigo was made to credit Swift as a co-writer on her song deja vu in 2021.

Fans took to social media to speak out against Swift’s alleged “insane hypocrisy,” with one noting, “so Olivia can’t scream in a bridge because that’s taylor’s concept. But taylor can use the whole double meaning of getting them back and it’s a common concept? NEWS FLASH they’re both common and Olivia shouldn’t have had to give up 50% royalties on déjà vu.”

Others joined in with similar observations, even posting memes about the matter.



Previously, Rodrigo herself had been open about being inspired by Swift’s Cruel Summer, and later gave songwriting credits as well as royalties to Cruel Summer writers, including Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent.

The matter sparked rumours of a feud, which both artists swiftly shut down.

Rodrigo herself explained that it’s mostly their respective teams that handle copyright matters, telling Rolling Stone that “I don’t have beef with anyone. I’m very chill. I keep to myself.”