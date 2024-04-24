Jennifer Lopez dives into emotional aspects of action-packed 'Atlas'

'Atlas' will be premeired on Netflix on May 24

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about her upcoming Netflix film Atlas.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Scream star revealed she was moved to tears by the "touching and moving story" at the centre of all the action.

"It’s a story of friendship and learning how to trust, the bond between two beings who connect in disastrous circumstances and teach each other how to be more human," she said.

Lopez stars as Atlas Sephered, a character who interacts solely with Smith, an AI voice, while in a robotic "arc suit" without a human co-star.

"It was like doing a one-woman show," she recalled, "You’re just there, be yourself, imagining everything because it’s all green screen — there was no set to ground you."

Reflecting on her experience filming in a green screen environment, Lopez elaborated that her acting instincts were perpetuated with director Brad Peyton’s assistance.

"I wanted Brad to yell at me and tell me, 'We're crashing! There are meteors coming at you! They're shooting at you!'" she revealed.

"Once you had the beats of the scene, there’s a rhythm to it, and I just had to put all of my imagination, all of my emotion, all of my past experiences and visceral instincts into it," she says

The highly anticipated film released its first trailer on Tuesday, April 23. Atlas is set to premiere on Netflix on May 24, featuring its action-packed sequences.

