King Charles leaves Prince Harry in tears with new surprising announcement?

King Charles III has seemingly cleared the air about his future plans as he honoured his most trusted people, seemingly warning Prince Harry with his latest decision.

The 75-year-old honoured Queen Camilla, Princess Kate, Prince William as he included them among a handful of royals and leading professionals by giving them new appointments.

There are speculations that Harry was slapped by the King in new shock announcement.

A source, close to the Duke, has claimed: "Harry feels neglected after the King's latest move."



"The King's decision to give new titles to Camilla, Kate and William seems to be a message to the Duke ahead of his UK visit," according to the source.

The royal family's social media accounts have also shared a meaningful post to describe King Charles's most trusted people as a precious royal neckless.



The Princess of Wales has been appointed as the Royal Companion of the Order of the Companions of Honour. Catherine is the first Royal Companion named to this order.



Prince William has also received a new appointment, joining the Order of the Bath as a Great Master, which recognises the work of senior military officials and civil servants. Charles was a Great Master from 1974-2022.



The King has also honoured his wife Queen Camilla by appointing her a Grand Master and First Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Four new companions of the Order of the Garter have also been announced, including the Duchess of Gloucester and Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber.



The King's new decision comes days before the Duke's visit to the UK to attend his Invictus Games' big event. Harry is also expected to meet his cancer stricken dad and sister-in-law Princess Kate during his solo trip as Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet are not likely to accompany him to Brtain over security fears.