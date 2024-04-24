‘Friends’: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and others in talks to reunite

Friends cast including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer are in talks to meet on their career’s major breakthrough drama’s 30th anniversary.



The potential get-together has yet to be confirmed. The other notable point of the reunion is that the whole cast will reunite for the first time after the devastating demise of their co-star Matthew Perry at age 56.

As per Us Weekly, a meetup without the 17 Again actor would be a “bittersweet” emotional yet traumatic one for the cast; however, they all agree to the fact that the late actor would have always wanted them to celebrate the 90’s famed sitcom.

“The prospect of having a reunion or a formal get-together without Matthew is bittersweet,” they told the publication, adding, “There will be a huge void.”

The insider added, “[But] they know Matthew would’ve wanted them to carry on and celebrate the show. So that’s very much on their minds as they move forward.”

“Matthew’s death reminded them how precious life is and the importance of catching up with each other more frequently,” continued the source.

“It underlined the unbreakable bond they share and the need to look out for each other.”

The source went on to say that Aniston Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer are “all aware” of each other birthdays and anniversaries that are coming up as they like to stay in touch.

Notably, about the 30th anniversary of Friends, the insider said, “They will most certainly be commemorating it somehow,” adding that they may celebrate it on social media and get together privately.

The star cast is “committed to” upholding Perry “values and spreading his message,” they said, adding that they all miss him “terribly,” and take “comfort in knowing they got to share so much of their lives with such a special human being.”