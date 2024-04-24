Jenna Dewan ready for ‘next chapter’ amid ex Channing Tatum legal battle

Jenna Dewan, who is well into her third trimester, stepped out to support a charity helping children and their moms living in poverty.

In a discussion with People Magazine, Dewan shared that she feels “great overall” and it ready to begin “this next chapter.”

The pre-Mother’s Day event comes amid Dewan’s legal battle with ex-husband Channing Tatum, whom she divorced in 2019. Despite their split, the former couple is still battling their divorce settlements.

The Witches of East End alum, 43, admitted that her third pregnancy “while chasing two other kids around definitely makes you a little more tired.”

The Rookie star shares four-year-old son Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee and 10-year-old daughter Evelyn, with Tatum.

“I find crawling into bed at 9 p.m. is definitely different this pregnancy,” she told the outlet. “But overall, everything’s been going well. And it’s been wonderful. But I’m without a doubt a little bit more tired.”

On helping out mothers in need, Dewan shared that “there is an understanding once you become a mother, you realise what we all are going through.”

She added that being “able to lighten any of that for anyone at any point is really important.”

In the legal battle, Dewan argues that Tatum owes her compensation for the “billions” he made of his Magic Mike franchise.

Her lawyer claims that while the actress received “some” money from Tatum but claims it doesn’t accurately account for the full success of Magic Mike.