Queen Elizabeth refused Lilibet sweet honour three months before death

Queen Elizabeth II, who was famously fond of her grandson, Prince Harry, refused a major request which was in regards to his youngest, Princess Lilibet.

Prince Lilibet, born in June 2021, was named after the late Queen’s nickname which was used by her loved ones. Upon her first birthday, the Duke of Sussex had requested his grandma to have an official photo with his daughter to mark the occasion.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey revealed to The Telegraph, that when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in the UK in 2022, they made a “another beeline for Windsor Castle, travelling straight there after landing at Farnborough Airport.”

However, Queen Elizabeth “refused their request to have professional photographs taken with Archie, three, and her namesake Lilibet, one.”

Tominey added that the late Queen claimed she had “a bloodshot eye,” and she “adroitly denied the Sussexes the photo opportunity they craved.”

The royal author explained that Harry was “persistent” to have a photo of two Lilibets together, citing those party to the meeting.

However, the photo was “never to be” as she died three months later in September 2022.