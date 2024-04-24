Megan Thee Stallion accused of hostile work environment by her cameraman

Megan Thee Stallion is the target of a lawsuit filed by a former cameraman who claims she was harassed at work and other issues.



From 2018 till 2023, Emilio Garcia was the rapper's cameraman. On Tuesday, he filed a case against Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, and her businesses, Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment, Inc., Hot Girl Touring, LLC, and Roc Nation, in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Nine labour code infractions, including hostile work situations and harassment, are included in the lawsuit.

While on tour in Spain in June 2022, Garcia claims that Stallion had s*x with him in a moving automobile, from which Garcia was unable to escape. Garcia "was embarrassed, mortified, and offended throughout the whole ordeal," according to the claim.

According to the lawsuit, the day following the incident, Garcia was asked if he had been in the car by Stallion.

When he replied that he had, she allegedly instructed him, "Don't ever discuss what you saw." During the same trip, Garcia also says that he was called a "Fat Bitch" and told to "spit your food out" by the rap star for being overweight and overeating.

The lawsuit further claims that Garcia was misclassified as an independent contractor, depriving him of healthcare benefits and overtime compensation, and that he was improperly rewarded for the entirety of his job.

He further alleges that he was consistently refused meals or rest periods.

According to Garcia's lawsuit, Stallion also informed him he had to be on constant standby for the artist while on tour and that he could not work for anybody else.

Garcia claims that the termination of his contract in 2023 was done in revenge for his concerns over the abuse he was experiencing and the underpayment he was receiving.

Plaintiff grapples with mounting anxiety, depression, and physical distress stemming from the toxic work environment, compounded by the trauma of unpaid work,” the lawsuit states.

“This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her,” Stallion’s attorney, Alex Spiro, told THR. “We will deal with this in court.”