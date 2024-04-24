Christina Applegate gets candid about throwing up after tainted salad

Christina Applegate gets candid about throwing up after having tainted salad

Christina Applegate is being open about how she got a virus from a contaminated salad and had to wear diapers as a result.



Applegate, 52, co-hosts the MeSsy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and in the most recent episode, she described the medical ordeal in great detail.

Applegate described how she got into contact with COVID-19 via a close friend who "dropped the ball and went to a bowling alley, and came home with the stuff" in the episode Can I Be Honest?

The actress, who disclosed that she received a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) in August 2021, claimed that the illness developed into long-term COVID, leading to a chest infection and myocardial abnormalities, including "weird stuff where it speeds up all of a sudden."

She reflected back on "pissing out of my a-- for a few days to the point where I was so dizzy. I was so sick, I couldn't eat, I couldn't [do] anything."

After doing a stool test, she was diagnosed with sapovirus, which is "responsible for both sporadic cases and occasional outbreaks of acute gastroenteritis," per the National Institutes of Health.

"It is when you ingest the fecal matter of someone else from your food," Applegate explained. "Someone else's poop went into my mouth and I ate it."

The actress believed that she got infected by a salad at a restaurant and admitted that she woke up "at three o'clock in the morning in a pool of s---."

"Didn't know it happened, and having MS at three o'clock in the morning and trying to change your sheets, it's not fun. But this brings me to my next point, which we can talk about: I'm wearing diapers," Applegate said.