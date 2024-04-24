Prince Edward overcomes distaste for royal life to support King Charles

From being the wayward son of the late Queen Elizabeth II to leading the royal family on multiple important events, Prince Edward’s glowup is one for the books.

The Duke of Edinburgh is set to lead the royals in celebrating Anzac Day, which is the anniversary of the start of the First World War Gallipoli landings, on 25 April.

Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author Ingrid Seward claimed the youngest brother of King Charles extensively stepped up in the wake of the monarch’s current cancer battle.

He recently replaced the 88-year-old Duke of Kent as Colonel of the Scots Guards; he was also awarded the Order of the Thistle, Scotland’s highest royal honour, on his 60th birthday earlier this year.

“Being very much a private person, Edward was humiliated by the ticking off he received,” noted Seward, referring to when Edward gave up on his the Royal Marine training programme back in the late ‘80s. “His calm exterior masking a less confident individual than he cares to portray.”

“Marriage and fatherhood have matured him - he credits much of this to his wife Sophie - but he still lacks the spontaneous warmth deployed so successfully in public by his elder brother the King,” the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine continued.

“He can certainly come across as rather thoughtless, much like his siblings, but that is not entirely his own fault.

“He is said to find the whole business of being royal very constraining at times but has learnt to live alongside it, unworried that everything is done for him,” she added.

Ingrid also quoted Major General Sir Michael Hobbs a former Director of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, who described Edward as, “He’s all the things he doesn’t appear to be in his public image. He’s not a prig and he’s not in the least pompous.”

“He shows strong traits of his late father but is a product of his own generation. There is a degree of softness there which makes him a thoroughly decent chap.”

“It has been a long, long wait, but it looks as though the public is now starting to agree,” concluded the royal expert.