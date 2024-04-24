Nicole Kidman celebrates 41 years in Hollywood with throwback video

Nicole Kidman is praising herself with the bare minimum by sharing her 41 years of Hollywood journey with fans.



The Academy Award winner, 56, on Tuesday shared a video of her first ever role commemorating her American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award on April 27.

The video included actress’s first role glimpses as Helen in Bush Christmas in 1983.

“This 14-year-old girl could have never predicted all the talented people she would get to work with and the many different characters she would get to play. So excited to celebrate with so many friends and peers on Saturday with the @AmericanFilmInstitute xx,” she noted in the caption.

Kidman’s second role was a breakthrough as Rae Ingram in Dead Calm (1989).

The Emmy winner followed her post with the Institute’s 2023 announcement that she will be receiving the Life Achievement Award.

“Both a powerhouse performer, spellbinding movie star and accomplished producer, Nicole Kidman has captured the imaginations of audiences throughout her prolific career, delivering complex and versatile performances onscreen,” read the AFI press release.

Earlier, in an interview with People Magazine shared how it has been “crazy good” for her to have fans following her journey ever since she started working.

“I started working at 14, and I've grown up on camera and in front of people, so that's really exposing, but at the same time, it's my path,” said Kidman. “I've shared my ups and downs with the world and also shared all of my work. That's been my life...my children, my husband and my work.”