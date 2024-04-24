Bella Hadid pens heartfelt birthday wish for 'magical' Gigi Hadid

Bella Hadid extended sweet birthday wishes to her magical sister, Gigi Hadid.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared a series of adorable throwback photos of her and Gigi.

Bella penned a heartfelt caption for the mother of Khai as she expressed gratitude for Gigi's presence in her life.

She wrote, "Life without you would be nothing, I would be nothing! You inspire me and make me feel strong."

Speaking of her little niece, Bella added, "Watching you give birth and then raise the most perfect angel is the most magical gift a sister could ask for."



Bella said she feels 'lucky' to have Gigi, who is the "best & coolest mama, best sister, best daughter, and best friend."

Bella concluded her post by saying, "Anyone who has the privilege to be in your orbit is lucky, indeed! I love you sissy, you make me feel proud to be your sister. I’m obsessed with you in every single way! @gigihadid my jelly, giggles, sissy pantaloons for life."

Moreover, the renowned Italian fashion designer and Gigi's close pal Donatella Versace wished her 'beautiful' muse on her 29th birthday.



She shared a selfie with Gigi on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday to you, my girl @gigihadid."

Donatella added, "You are beautiful inside and out, Gigi. I hope you have the best day celebrating with Khai and all your loved ones. You deserve the best, always. Love you."