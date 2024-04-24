Jennifer Lopez gears up to take down AI terrorist in ‘Atlas’ Trailer: Watch

Jennifer Lopez was forced to trust AI in new action thriller 'Atlas'

Jennifer Lopez seemed adamant to take down artificial intelligence villain Harlan, portrayed by Simu Liu, in the first trailer of Atlas.



In the first-ever sneak peek of the upcoming Netflix movie, the actress, also known by her nickname J.Lo, was forced to trust Smith, an AI in her arc suit, in order to take down villain Harlan, who was "originally engineered to advance humanity… instead nearly ended it."

The glimpse inside the chaos featured Lopez as Atlas Shepherd. When the crisis hit, she embarked on a mission to find and end Harlan while abandoning Smith at one point, "I don’t need your help. I don’t trust AI."

However, as soon as her plans got quashed, she called for Smith’s help, and the two joined forces against Harlan.

In addition to The Mother star, Sterling K. Brown, Abraham Papoola, Gregory James Cohan, Mark Strong, and Lana Parrilla also showed off their acting chops in the upcoming movie.

The sci-fi movie, slated to premiere on May 24, is directed by Brad Peyton from a script by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleiti.

Additionally, Lopez, 54, has also served as a producer in the action-packed flick alongside Peyton, Jeff Fierson, Tory Tunnell, Joby Harold, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Benny Medina.