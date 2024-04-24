Jenna Dewan gushes over ‘amazing’ fiancé Steve Kazee amid third pregnancy

Jenna Dewan was full of praises for her fiancé Steve Kazee as she stepped out for a promotional event amid her third pregnancy on Tuesday.

The Witches of East End alum, 43, told People Magazine that Kazee, 48, has been nothing short of “amazing” as they prepare for their new addition.

“He is really good with cravings and also amazing with helping out with Eve and Callum with their schedules,” she said of Kazee. “And he’s constantly reminding me to rest, which is really nice. He's amazing in that way.”

The Rookie star shares four-year-old son Callum with Kazee. She also has 10-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum, 43.

Dewan is “really excited” to expand her family with her current beau.

“When I was a kid, I always had this vision — it was so specific. It was the Christmas tree around Christmas, and just kids and family and just chaos. Happy chaos all around,” she shared. “And I realised the other day, I was like, oh, in my own way, I am creating [that]. So, that’s exciting for me.”

The actress added that getting “to experience a bigger family is really exciting” after having grown up as an only child.