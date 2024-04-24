Taylor Swift’s teachers remembers her poetic memories in early days

Taylor Swift is a source of pride for all – be it her fans or her teachers.



When Swift's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released, CBS Philadelphia spoke with two of her early professors, who stated that Swift's passion of music started at a very young age.

Swift's primary school music teacher, Barbara Kolvek, revealed to the source that the 34-year-old Grammy winner expressed her desire to become a singer when she was in second grade.

"She always was writing poetry — always — even in music class, even when she shouldn't," said Kolvek, who shared that she gave Swift "her very first singing solo."

The retired teacher also disclosed that she stayed in touch with Lover crooner “for a while” and was her music teacher from grade one to four.

"I feel like maybe I gave her a little spark or encouragement to do what she was doing," Kolvek said.

The Blank Space singer’s third grade teacher, Heather Brown, also talked about Swift's "special quality."

"You always remember every student from the quality they have. Taylor's quality was just being she was one of those students where people just drew to," Brown told CBS Philadelphia.

The singer-songwriter’s teacher disclosed that she still sends Christmas card every year to her although "she probably doesn't get the messages anymore."

Noting that everything Swift touches "turns to gold," she added that she is "just so excited to see what comes next."

"When she comes out on stage and everyone's screaming 'Taylor,' it's like, oh my gosh, like I was her teacher," Brown said.