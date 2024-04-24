Kate Hudson reveals it was ‘challenging’ to work with some people on ‘Glee’

Kate Hudson talks ‘drama’ on Glee set despite being ‘very close’

Kate Hudson recalled her brief time on Glee and the lessons she learned from it.

On the Monday episode of the Sibling Rivalry podcast, Hudson talked to Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz about what she took away from her time on the hit show.

The actress, 45, described the set to be diverse, explaining, “Well, you know, when you’ve got all of those personalities and all that talent, and all that youth.”

Hudson had a role as recurring character Cassandra July on Glee from 2012 to 2013.

Ushkowitz, 37, noted that everyone was “very close” despite their “squabbles.”

“We really were a family and it was easier to get along than it wasn’t,” she said. “As dramatic as it was — it’s so interesting to hear you say that, Kate — there’s so many moving parts of our show and so many cast members and so many personalities.”

To that Hudson added that the show was “huge” and “you’re this young little family and then of course inside of it, you’re gonna have all the stuff that comes with it.”

She explained that “talented people can be sometimes challenging people to work with.”

“You get all of that in one room, and there’s gonna be some fun drama.”

The hit musical series ultimately came to an end in 2015 after a six-year run.