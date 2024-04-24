Terry Carter, ‘Battlestar Galactica' star, dead at 95

Terry Carter portrayed detective Colonel Tigh in the sci-fi series 'Battlestar Galactica'

Terry Carter, who played detective Colonel Tigh in the original Battlestar Galactica, passed away at the age of 95.

The actor died on Tuesday morning, April 23, at his residence in New York, Variety reported.

Carter, born John Everett DeCoste in Brooklyn, became the first Black TV news anchor for Boston’s WBZ-TV Eyewitness News.

In addition, he was the first regular of the colour in The Phil Silvers Show, where Carter played Private Sugarman.

Notable for his work as Sergeant Broadhurst on the TV series McCloud, the late actor is also credited for the 1970 TV movie Company of Killers, starred alongside Van Johansson and Ray Milland.

Meanwhile, in the 1974 film, Foxy Brown, Carter was featured alongside Pam Grier.

He was also remembered for his contribution to fostering intercultural values and preserving them through media.

He founded the Council for Positive Images in 1979 and produced and directed several documentaries focusing on historical and cultural topics.

Carter produced and directed the Emmy-nominated TV musical documentary A Duke Named Ellington about the jazz titan in 1988.

Additionally, Carter, who was twice widowed, is survived by his wife, Etaferhu Zenebe DeCoste, and two children, Miguel and Melinda.