Kim Kardashian fuels Taylor Swift feud with Karlie Kloss selfie

Kim Kardashian teases Taylor Swift with selfie

Kim Kardashian doesn’t seem to have had enough of her beef with Taylor Swift, and added fuel to the fire with a throwback selfie with Karlie Kloss, the pop star's ex-BFF



The Kardashians star shared an old photo with Kloss, which she used to wish her friend Derek Blasberg a happy birthday on her Instagram Stories Tuesday.

Even though Kardashian only used a kiss emoji to caption the photo, swifties seemed to perceive the move as an attack.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

“Kim Kardashian posting Karlie Kloss right now is truly f—king crazy oh my god,” one fan wrote, with another adding, “not kim posting a pic with karlie today that was taken TWO YEARS ago??? i smell drama.”

“the ‘thanK you aIMee’ get together, since when are they friends,” a third hinted at suspicion.

The seeming hit comes almost a week after Swift dissed Kardashian in her in her new song thanK you aIMee, which featured on The Tortured Poets Department.

The record caught the attention of the fans pretty quickly as they noticed the capitalised letters K-I-M in the title.