Jelly Roll quits social media,his wife Bunnie Xo calls out cyberbullying

Jelly Roll's wife reflects on her journey with the musician

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo has recently called out cyberbullying that led her musician to quit social media.



"My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his weight," revealed the model during a clip from an upcoming episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast shared via Instagram.

She continued, "And, like, that makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby."

"My husband doesn’t show it to you guys, but I’m gonna have a very vulnerable moment here — it hurts him,” remarked the 44-year-old.

Jelly's wife further said, "The internet can say whatever they want about you, and they say, ‘Well, you’re a celebrity, you’re supposed to be able to handle it.’ No we’re not."

Bunnie also reflected on the grave consequences of cyberbullying, explaining, "Do you know how many people kill themselves from being bullied a year? Like, enough is enough."



"Don’t bully people because you never know where they are mentally," she remarked.

Meanwhile, Jelly, who tied the knot with Bunnie in 2016, shared his weight struggles over the years.

"All I’ve ever known was being fat, and I’m miserable. I wanna sky dive, bungee jump, ride a bull, parasail, ride roller coasters, I want to LIVE a normal life and have a normal relationship with food,” he mentioned.

Jelly told PEOPLE, "I’m probably down 70-something pounds. I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I’m eating healthy right now."

"I feel really good. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I’m going to feel like by the time I go on tour," added the musician.