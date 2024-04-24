Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard share funeral glimpses for stillborn daughter Isla

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard share stillborn daughter Isla's funeral

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard shared moments of condolences from their stillborn daughter Isla’s funeral after laying her to rest on Friday.



The Counting On alumni shared snaps from the funeral service on their Instagram accounts four days later.

“Isla Marie, our baby girl,” the couple wrote in captions of their collaborative social media post. “We will love you forever & hold you in our hearts until we hold you in heaven.”

The pictures gave an insight into the program from the memorial and burial service, sharing glimpses from the day in their late child’s name.

Isla means “devoted to God,” with her middle name standing for she was a “wished for child and beloved.”

Duggar, 32, and Dillard, 35, also shared the snaps of clothes, books, teething rings, bottles and toys put on display for Isla.

The couple announced the death of the girl earlier in the month.

“Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero,” the ex reality stars wrote via Instagram on April 13.

“From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby.

“Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world,” the pair added, referring to sons Israel, 9, Samuel, 6, and Fredrick, 1.

They ended their post by typing, “We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie.”