Hugh Grant dishes out major details about Bridget Jones 4

Hugh Grant spills key details about upcoming Bridget Jones sequel

Speaking to PEOPLE, the Music And Lyrics star seemingly hinted that Colin (Mark Darcy) won't be a part of the fourth installment in the franchise.

The forthcoming sequel titled Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, will feature Renée Zellweger and Hugh reprise their roles as Bridget and Daniel Cleaver. It will also star Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Reflecting on the story, Hugh revealed the script for the upcoming sequel adapted from Helen Fielding’s novel Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

"It’s partly based on Helen Fielding’s experiences of bringing up two children by herself after her husband died," said the Wonka actor.

Hugh stated, "And so Bridget is bringing up two kids and wondering whether she should ever go back to dating. It’s a very good script."

The new movie, which is directed by Michael Morris, will come eight years after Bridget Jones’s Baby was released in cinemas back in 2016, which ended with Renée’s character marrying Mark Darcy (Colin) and discovering he was the father to her child.

Earlier, Hugh told Entertainment Tonight, "‘I’ll tell you what, I think this script for the fourth Bridget is the best one of the four. And, in fact, one of the best scripts I have read in a long time."