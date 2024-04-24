Kim Kardashian explains why she cannot watch American Horror Story

Here's why Kim Kardashian cannot watch her own series, America Horror Story

Kim Kardashian has recently explained why she cannot watch her own debut show, American Horror Story.



During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 22, Kim revealed she had watched the snippet from the anthology series for the first time on the show.

Kim told Jimmy, “That's the first time I've seen it.”

“It's so funny, I can't watch it back. I get so nervous," stated the SKIMS founder.

Kim mentioned she could watch any show of hers including Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians.

However,Kim pointed out that American Horror Story: Delicate is a "different story".

"I get so nervous. It’s such a weird feeling," she remarked.

Elsewhere on the show, Kim talked about gruelling process of filming AHS.

The reality star shared that for the "four months" she was filming AHS, she was subject to "really long days" between "doing promo and filming and everything back-to-back-to-back".

"I called my sisters and I go, 'Guys. You — not to say you'd ever want to get into acting — but you are so lucky you can wake up and just, we can sit in bed and film, and you don't have to get up, hair and makeup, film at your own hours, like there is no schedule,'" she recounted telling her sisters.

Earlier this month, Kim's AHS co-star Emma Roberts appeared on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show where she addressed the kissing scene between her and the reality star.

"You know, we do it, you forget about it, and seeing it, it looked so intense. But meanwhile, we were laughing, because we kissed and they said ‘Cut’ and Kim looked at me and started laughing and I was like, ‘What?’ and I just had her [lip] gloss all over my face,” said Emma.

Meanwhile, the season finale of American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two will premiere on April 24.