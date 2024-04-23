Taylor Swift outshines Travis Kelce at 2024 Webby Awards

Taylor Swift surpasses Travis Kelce at this year's Webby Awards

Taylor Swift has recently outshined Travis Kelce at the 2024 Webby Awards on April 23.



On Tuesday, Taylor won the Best Creator or Influencer Collaboration, Features (Social) category after collaborated with Vote.org for National Voter Registration Day.

The singer surpassed Travis, who was nominated for his collaboration with The Cheesecake Factory.

Interestingly, Travis and his brother Jason Kelce earned a trophy for Best co-hosts, features (podcasts) for their hit New Heights podcast via US WEEKLY.

For the unversed, Taylor, who made her relationship public in September 2023 with Travis, spoke to Time magazine about how it all started.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell."

The singer also mentioned that she and Travis “started hanging out right after that".

Taylor pointed out that she “had a significant amount of time” together that no one knew about.

"We got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," stated the singer.

The songstress mentioned, "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Meanwhile, Taylor is ready to perform in Paris from May 9-12.