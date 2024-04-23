Kate Middleton sends clear message to Harry, Meghan and others with bold move

Kate Middleton, who finally released an eagerly awaited photo of her youngest son Prince Louis to mark his sixth birthday on April 23, has decided to forgive and resume royal role.

The Princess of Wales has sent a clear message to her fans and critics about her future plans with her latest move, according to an expert.



The Princess of Wales is said to be keen to "let bygones be bygones" as she issued an 'unedited' new photo of birthday boy Prince Louis, showing the young Prince grinning at the camera as he lies barefoot on a blanket on the grass.



The photo comes just weeks after the furore surrounding a Mother's Day portrait which the princess admitted editing. Kate had to issue a public apology for it.

Royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop believes the release of the new picture shows that Kate wants to "forgive us for our scurrilous speculation."



"Kensington Palace could easily have let this birthday go – Louis is only six, he’s not in line to inherit the throne, his mother is having cancer treatment, his father is trying to multi-task and the general public’s propensity towards conspiracy theories has hardly covered us in glory." the expert told the Mirror.



Tessa Dunlop added: "But by choosing to share a photograph taken by Kate the Princess of Wales is messaging that She will forgive us and our scurrilous speculation if we quietly let her resume the role of royal photographer-in-chief."



The historian claimed that the cheerful image shows William and Kate are back at what they do best - "posing as Britain's first family".

"The release of the photo is a sign that Kate, like the King, is managing cancer treatment alongside other duties and tasks," according to the expert.



Kate Middleton's bold move has also cleared the air about her future plans, seemingly sending a powerful message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and others that she will soon return to the royal duties with a bang as criticism and backlash can not stop her from serving her people and family.