Meghan Markle gives into Prince Harry's powerful decision

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made major decision to protect the privacy of their two growing children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, according to a new report.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have come to the same page regarding the children's future. They will reportedly shelter Archie and Lilibet from their upcoming Netflix projects.

In the past, Harry and Meghan's kids have featured briefly in the couple's Netflix series and been pictured in the media, but it appears Harry is keen to keep them away from the spotlight as much as possible.



Whilst former Suits star Meghan is said to be more relaxed about having them involved in their projects, however Harry has put his foot down and "clearly won", according to a source.

Meghan has reportedly given in to Harry's desire to keep Archie and Lilibet away from the spotlight until they reach to a certain age.



"Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media but, in this case, Harry has clearly won," an insider told The Sun.



Keeping Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet private means that Meghan's programme, which is tied to her American Riviera Orchard brand, will be filmed away from the family home in Montecito.

Meghan's podcast plans are reportedly 'struggling to get off the starting blocks.' A source revealed to the Daily Mail the podcast company is concerned about "scheduling conflicts" between the launch of the podcast and the Duchess's new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.