Céline Dion reveals she has learned to live with stiff-person syndrome

Céline Dion is diagnosed with autoimmune disease

Céline Dion has recently revealed there is no cure for stiff-person syndrome but she's going through a treatment to manage the disease.



While speaking to Vogue France, the My Heart Will Go On hit-maker said, "I haven't beat the disease, as it's still within me and always will be."

"I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it," remarked Dion.

The songstress opened up about going through "athletic, physical, and vocal therapy" five days a week as part of her treatment plan.

"I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice," explained the I Am Alive crooner.

Dion found it difficult to come to terms with her disease, which was diagnosed in 2022. However, the singer had learned to live with stiff-person syndrome.

"The way I see it, I have two choices. Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it's over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself," pointed out the musician.

Dion told the outlet, "I've chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be."

"My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again," said the 56-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dion discussed about her shows and performance.

"I don't know... My body will tell me. On the other hand, I don't just want to wait. It's hard, I'm working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder. Tomorrow is another day."

"But there's one thing that will never stop, and that's the will. It's the passion. It's the dream. It's the determination," she added.