Kate Middleton receives new royal title from King Charles

Kate Middleton honoured by King Charles with new royal role

King Charles III has honoured Kate Middleton and Prince William with new royal role on Prince Louis sixth birthday.

The Princess of Wales is among a handful of royals and leading professionals given new appointments by the 75-year-old King.

The monarch appointed his beloved daughter-in-law Princess Kate as the Royal Companion of the Order of the Companions of Honour.



Prince Louis' mother Kate is said to be over the moon after receiving a prestigious new royal title from the King. In a history-making twist, Catherine is the first Royal Companion named to this order.

Kate Middleton, who's currently battling cancer, has dutifully served as a senior royal for 13 years since marrying Prince William in April 2011.

The honour was founded by King George V in 1917 to recognise outstanding achievements in the arts, sciences, medicine and public service.

Members are limited to 65 at a time (although people from outside Commonwealth countries can be counted as additional honorary members) and currently include David Attenborough, Elton John, Anna Wintour, Judi Dench and Maggie Smith.

Future King Prince William has also received a new appointment, joining the Order of the Bath as a Great Master, which recognises the work of senior military officials and civil servants. His dad was a Great Master from 1974-2022.



The King has also honoured his wife Queen Camilla by appointing her a Grand Master and First Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Four new companions of the Order of the Garter have also been announced, including the Duchess of Gloucester and Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber.