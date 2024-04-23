Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take big U-turn after new warning

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are struggling for new content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be struggling for the content to make money as the couple have "run out" of things to say about the royals, according to an expert.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been critical of the royal family since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, "are really struggling to get the content”, said royal commentator Andrew Pierce.

Meghan’s latest venture with her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, prompted discussion about the Sussex's future plans.

The Duchess allegedly took a big U-turn to save her future as she and Harry have no more content about the royals to sell.

Andrew, on GB News, said: "If you want people listening to your podcast and the clicks, you’ve got to have something to say. Originally it was, they were royals and there was something going on, now it’s the jam."



He waded in to say: "Is the point here that unless they’re bitching about the Royal Family, there’s no way they can monetise?



"I think monetisation of the family only had so much room, they have to define themselves for the future. They’ve gone for a very crowded market."

The royal commentator went on claiming: "Nobody is going to tune into Netflix to see her making a pot of jam."

According to Andrew, Meghan and Harry have made a "terrible error" and they are now looking to “desperately reinvent the wheel”.